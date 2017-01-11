Ezekiel Elliott Involved In Car Crash: Is The Dallas Cowboys’ Star Running Back Okay?

Courtesy of TMZ

Oh no! Ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ crucial NFL playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, the team’s star running back, Ezekiel Elliott, was involved in a car crash in Texas! Is the rookie sensation okay and will he be able to play?

Dallas Cowboys fans can all breathe a sigh of relief. Ezekiel Elliott is okay. The 21-year-old NFL star was involved in a car accident during the morning hours of Jan. 11, according to USA Today. Sometime around 7:05 A.M., he was involved in a two-car accident about a half-mile from the Cowboys’ training facility in Frisco, Texas.

Ezekiel’s was driving a “huge black GMC truck,” sources tell TMZ, which rear-ended a black BMW. Though he was unharmed in the accident, he reportedly “looked frustrated” over the incident. Still, the star player for the Cowboys remained “extremely nice and polite” with everyone who stopped in and check on him.

“There were no injuries sustained as a result of the minor crash,” the Frisco PD tells TMZ. Ezekiel seemed to back this up with a hilarious tweet. “I’m good,” the running back told all his fans via Twitter. “I’ve been in bigger collisions.” LOL indeed, Zeke!

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

Though, Ezekiel might want to look about carpooling or perhaps taking an Uber. He was involved in a minor car accident in Dec. 2015 when he lost control of the vehicle in Columbus, Ohio. He walked away from that incident without a major injury, but he was cited for three violations, including driving with a suspended license. The three charges were dismissed in Oct. 2016, after he agreed to pay a fine and court costs.

He was also issued citations for five other incidents since 2014, according to USA Today Sports, including driving at an unreasonable speed. For a man who’s used to smoking defensive backs on the field with his Flash-like feet, he probably forgot that there are such things as “speed limits” on the road.

Zeke has since run for 1,631 yards to lead the entire NFL in his rookie season. He’s also racked up 363 yards on 32 catches, running up 16 touchdowns. He probably gave a million Cowboys fans a mild heart attack with this latest minor car accident, so he better learn how to chill out on the road. After all, the team can’t make it to Super Bowl 51 if he’s in the hospital! Slow down, Ezekiel!

Are you glad that Ezekiel is okay, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Cowboys will go all the way?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.