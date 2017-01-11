Courtesy of W Magazine

Just days before Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield and more celebs have teamed up to channel their inner Gloria Gaynor and cover her hit song ‘I Will Survive’. WATCH the hilarious video right here!

Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Pine, Andrew Garfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Felicity Jones, and Taraji P. Henson all feature in this funnily cut-together rendition of Gloria Gaynor‘s power anthem “I Will Survive” — talk about a star-studded affair!

“This is going to be interesting,” Andrew Garfield warns in the vid. “It may get too real.” It does indeed! WATCH below:

The all-star cast has come together for W magazine’s Lyrical Improv video series, which is directed by Lynn Hirschberg, and as you can see in the clip, they were all super into it. Michelle Williams read the lyrics as any dramatic actor would, while Amy Adams sang at the top of her lungs. Love!

Donald Trump‘s inauguration is right around the corner, on Jan. 20, but his team is having quite a bit of trouble rounding up celebrities to perform at the event. As we previously told you, Elton John and a laundry list of other musicians have declined the invite, while Rebecca Ferguson initially agreed to perform but later backed out. “There are many grey areas about the offer for me to perform that I’m unable to share right now, but I will not be singing,” she said in a statement. Interesting, huh?

