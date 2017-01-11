Drake & J.Lo: She ‘Melted’ When He Promised Her Father He’d Never Break Her Heart

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

This is so sweet! Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s romance keeps getting hotter, but a chat Drizzy recently had with JLo’s dad is what really has her heart melting, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Here’s the scoop.

This is just the cutest thing. Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, show no signs of stopping theie new romance. Now Drake has even gotten approval from JLo’s dad! How adorable is that? “JLo was on the phone talking to her dad, having a sweet moment, and Drake told her he wanted to talk to him and say hello,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She gave him the phone and didn’t know what Drake was going to say. She was nervous but when Drake said what he said to her dad, she nearly melted. It was quite a cute moment.”

What a gentleman! Looks like Drake is putting his playboy ways behind. He even promised Jen’s dad, “he’d never hurt his daughter.” Aw! “Drake wanted ensure him that he’s a good man and has JLO’s best intentions at heart. She’s really special to him and he’s really into her and going out of his way to let everyone in the world know that,” the source added. Drake is really putting his feelings for JLo out there! He even told his mom how special he thinks JLo is. “He told mom he’s never smiled as much in his life as he does when he’s with Jennifer,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.

These two are just precious together! The pair has been very affectionate while out and about. Drake and Jen were recently seen on a date night and were reportedly all over each other. The pair even walked into Nobu Malibu with their arms intertwined. Love is definitely in the air with these two!

Drake and Jen have been making time for each other, too. She cheered Drizzy on as he performed on New Year’s Eve and even cancelled her own appearance that night in Miami to be there. That’s a pretty amazing commitment for such a short time together, and we can’t help hoping these two stick together!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake & JLo are moving too fast?

