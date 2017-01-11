Drake Spoils Jennifer Lopez With $100k Tiffany Necklace As A New Year Gift

Courtesy of Instagram

Aww! A new report claims that Drake has been gifting Jennifer Lopez with some serious bling to celebrate kicking off a brand new year together.

Drake, 30, sure knows how to make a woman feel special. The “One Dance” singer picked up a stunning necklace for his new girl, Jennifer Lopez, 47, reports Us Weekly, and it was meant to commemorate the New Year! So sweet.

The necklace is reportedly worth $100,000 from Tiffany & Co, and is made of platinum and diamonds, according to a source. J.Lo was reportedly wearing the necklace at Drake’s Hakkasan performance on December 31! Hey, we can’t blame her… we would want to show off our new bling, too!

“They talk all the time. It’s still going really well,” a source close to the hot new couple also shared with the outlet. That is great to hear, because Drake is about to embark on a lengthy international tour that kicks off in Amsterdam on January 18. This will be a huge test for their romance, as the pair seemed nearly inseparable in the weeks leading up to the holidays.

As HollywoodLife.com previously and EXCLUSIVELY reported, Drake and Jennifer are even getting ready to tell each other exactly how they feel about one another. A source told us, they are “totally at the L word stage — they were there pretty much straight out the gate.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Drake’s gift to Jennifer Lopez? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.