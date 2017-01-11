Donald Trump Thanks Putin For Support: If He Likes Me It’s ‘An Asset, Not A Liability’

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of CNN

It seems Donald Trump’s bromance with Vladimir Putin is back on. During his press conference on Jan. 11, the president-elect didn’t think the allegations Russia attempted to help him win was a bad thing. In fact, he thinks being Putin’s favorite candidate is ‘an asset!’ Click to watch.

“If [Vladimir Putin, 64] likes Donald Trump,” said the 70-year-old president-elect during his first press conference since winning the 2016 election, “I consider that an asset, not a liability. Russia can help us fight ISIS, which – number one – is tricky.”

This love-fest for Vlad came after a reporter asked if the allegations that Russian hackers infiltrated the DNC and helped Donald defeat Hillary Clinton, 69, would “color” the relationship between the U.S. and Russia. Despite Donald agreeing that he thinks the Russians committed the act of espionage, he didn’t see Putin’s influence as a reason to be upset. “If Putin likes Donald Trump – guess what, folks. That’s called an asset, not a liability,” he said.

Of course, this doesn’t come as a surprise as Trump has been a big fan of Putin – and vice-versa. While Donald denied that Putin was “not my best friend” during the campaign, he sent some love to the Russian leader after he didn’t respond to the retaliation over the country’s alleged role in the DNC hack. Vladimir sent love to Donald after he won the election, vowing to “restore” Russian-American relations in the coming years.

Perhaps voters should be happy that Donald showed up in the first place? Donald had scheduled this press conference weeks ago, but then a bombshell was dropped on Jan. 10. Intelligence officials reportedly presented Trump – along with President Barack Obama, 55, — with a briefing that claimed Russia operatives had compromising personal and financial information about the president-elect.

While these allegations were given in a two-page synopsis of a 35-page dossier, according to CNN. The most scandalous allegations was one that claimed Donald, while staying at the Ritz Carlton during a trip in Moscow, allegedly hired Russian hookers to engage in “golden showers” (sexual urination) over the hotel bed. Why? It was allegedly the same exact room that President Obama and Michelle Obama, 52, stayed in during an earlier Russian trip.

Along with these alleged sexualized romps, the report also includes allegations that – summarized by Vox.com — Donald isn’t as rich as he claims, that his campaign was directly coordinated with a Russian government that wanted him elected and that business-wise, he may be more involved in Russia than he initially claimed.

Donald quickly blasted this report as “FAKE NEWS,” tweeting in all caps to express how angry he was. He blasted these allegations as a witch hunt, even going on to compare America to “Nazi Germany” over this 35-page report.

