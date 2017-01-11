Donald Trump Unveils Terrifying Vaccine Safety Committee Led By Robert Kennedy

REX/Shutterstock

So shocking! After meeting with Donald Trump, Robert Kennedy Jr. — one of the nation’s most prominent skeptics of child vaccines — claims he was asked to lead a vaccine panel. And despite his strong opposition to vaccinations, he revealed he’d be happy to lead such a committee for Trump! Find out here why Robert’s appointment has spread alarm through the medical community.

President-elect Donald Trump, 70, met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 62, a well-known vaccine skeptic, on Jan. 10, and, according to incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer, the two discussed “the issues pertaining to vaccines and immunizations.” Later, Robert, who’s the oldest son of liberal icon Sen. Robert Kennedy, relayed to reporters that Trump had asked him to “chair a commission on vaccination safety and scientific integrity.”

Robert also said he told the president-elect that he would in fact be willing to chair such a commission, AND that their meeting was held at Donald’s request. This is alarming for a variety of reasons, and the greater medical community agrees. For starters, Donald has repeatedly shared his belief that there is a link between vaccines and autism, which has been disputed many times by experts. Robert shares the same anti-vaccination policy views as Trump — so just how are America’s children going to be protected by vaccines if the alleged chair of this vaccination committee doesn’t believe in vaccinations in the first place?

Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn’t feel good and changes – AUTISM. Many such cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2014

Lots of autism and vaccine response. Stop these massive doses immediately. Go back to single, spread out shots! What do we have to lose. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

A study says @Autism is out of control–a 78% increase in 10 years. Stop giving monstrous combined vaccinations (cont) http://t.co/jthy8mww — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2012

In fact, on Jan. 10, medical experts came out and slammed Trump and Robert for their views that cannot be backed by scientific evidence. They said Trump’s actions would endanger children by confusing parents about the need to have them vaccinated. “It gives it a quasi-legitimacy that I frankly find frightening,” said William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University. He said Donald and Robert were being fooled by “long-discredited” theories about vaccines.

“This is going to be a sad struggle as we try to protect as many children as possible,” William added. Yikes! And it’s definitely no secret Trump is against the nation’s vaccination system.“I am totally in favor of vaccines,” he said in a 2015 GOP primary debate. “But I want smaller doses over a longer period of time. Same exact amount, but you take this little beautiful baby, and you pump–I mean, it looks just like it’s meant for a horse, not for a child, and we’ve had so many instances, people that work for me. … [in which] a child, a beautiful child went to have the vaccine, and came back and a week later had a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic.”

To say the least, Robert and Donald’s views are NOT the popular scientific belief. “Research does not show any link between thimerosal in vaccines and autism, a neurodevelopmental disorder,” the Center for Disease Control says on its website. Alison Singer, the president of the Autism Science Foundation, also agrees. “The scientific research has been done and the results are clear — vaccines do not cause autism,” she said after Trump’s meeting. “Some people may choose not to believe the facts, but perpetuating a myth from the very highest levels poses a dangerous threat to public health.”

But while both Donald and Robert have been vocal about their mistrust of vaccines, the President-Elect denied that he asked Robert to head his vaccine commission, according to CNN. “The President-elect enjoyed his discussion with Robert Kennedy Jr. on a range of issues and appreciates his thoughts and ideas. The President-elect is exploring the possibility of forming a commission on Autism, which affects so many families; however no decisions have been made at this time. The President-elect looks forward to continuing the discussion about all aspects of Autism with many groups and individuals,” Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks said in a statement.

