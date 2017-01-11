Donald Trump Press Conference Live Stream: Watch His First Speech Since Election

Rex/Shutterstock

The next U.S. president has a lot to talk about. Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference on Jan. 11, the first after winning the 2016 election. Yet, after report claimed he hired prostitutes to perform ‘golden showers,’ what will flow out of Trump’s mouth? Click to watch.

Normally, Donald Trump, 70, doesn’t have a problem holding things back. In fact, the president-elect seems to let whatever’s on his mind just gush out onto the Internet. However, the golden-tanned Trump has been unusually silent, having not spoken in front of journalists since defeating Hillary Clinton, 69, in the presidential election. On Jan. 11, Donald’s set to give his first press conference since being crowned No. 1 by the American voters.

Yet, following a leak of a scandalous report — one with allegations of Russian hookers in search of a bathroom — Donald may get a bit shy. He’s expected to speak at 11:00 AM ET so tune in to see what happens. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE DONALD TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE.

Donald is completely pissed off at BuzzFeed News. Multiple news outlets reported on Jan. 10 that there was a 35-page dossier full of claims that the Russian government had been “cultivating, supporting assisting” Donald for years. This dossier, compiled of memos of unverifiable allegations, had been circulating among politicians, intelligence officials and journalists for weeks. A two-page synopsis of report was presented to President Barack Obama, 55, and Donald Trump, summarizing the explosive details.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

BuzzFeed News decided two-pages wasn’t enough, and they published the entire 35-pages, allowing American voters to “make up their own minds” over the allegations. Included in this report are accusations that Donald allegedly hired Russian prostitutes to perform “golden showers” on the same bed in the that President Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, 52, slept in.

It should be no surprise that Donald quickly hit CAPS LOCK on his phone to denounce the report. “FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” he tweeted. He then linked to another outlet that pointed out that the BuzzFeed News report is “unverifiable.” Funny, he seemed to be a big fan of “leaks” after WikiLeaks published the hacked DNC emails. Huh. Will Donald double down on this diss during this press conference? Will he even show up? There’s only one way to find out – tune in to see!

What are you expecting Donald to speak about, HollywoodLifers? Will he spend all his time talking about this report? Or will he completely blow it off?

