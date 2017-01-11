Donald Trump Blasts ‘Golden Showers’ Report: It’s ‘A Total Political Witch Hunt’

REX/Shutterstock

President-elect Donald Trump wants you to know that a report of him hiring prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ show for him in Russia is straight up ‘fake news.’ Get the details on why Donald believes this story is a ‘total political witch hunt.’

President-elect Donald Trump, took to Twitter on Jan. 10 to defend himself against a report written by BuzzFeed that same day that the included an unverified dossier, allegedly filed by a former British intelligence official. “FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” Donald tweeted. He followed that message up by tweeting out an article published by the news outlet Lifezette.com, which criticized the BuzzFeed post for being “unverifiable.”

The document BuzzFeed published does include some pretty bizarre allegations, but by far the weirdest is the story of Donald hiring Russian prostitutes to perform “golden showers” on the same bed that President Barack Obama, 55, and Michelle Obama, 52, once slept in. Yikes!

“Trump’s (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs. Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia,” the questionable file reads. It goes on to say that the president-elect, who was recently slammed by actress Meryl Streep, allegedly employed “a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him.” OMG.

The document also suggests that the room where the Obamas stayed was bugged with “microphones and concealed cameras” allegedly set up by the Federal Security Service. Whoa. The letter also claims that the Russian government has been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” Donald over the past few months. Based on Donald’s tweet, it’s all “fake news.”

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Donald? Is the golden shower report a “total political witch hunt”? Give us all your thoughts below!

