Trump Argues With CNN Reporter In Press Conference Over ‘Fake News’: Watch

Donald Trump’s first press conference since becoming the president-elect was fraught with shocking statements, but one moment may have stood out beyond the rest. After declaring the leaked Russian intelligence briefings ‘fake news’, he sparred with a CNN reporter in the audience for writing about it. Click through to watch the tense encounter.

After being ignored for most of the press conference, CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent, Jim Acosta, was called out by Donald Trump, 70, for trying to ask him a question. “Mr. president-elect, can you give us a question? You’re attacking us, can you give us a question?” Jim repeatedly asked, after Trump spent a great deal of time during his time on stage deriding CNN for reporting the unverified claims that he colluded with Russia prior to the election.

Trump shutting down CNN reporter trying to ask a question: "Don’t be rude… you are fake news" pic.twitter.com/O4z3pPYdXp — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 11, 2017

“Don’t be rude…I’m not going to give you a question,” Trump said from his podium, pointing his finger at Jim. “You are fake news.” Jim told the president-elect that his statement was “not appropriate,” and then he was promptly sideswiped for another reporter’s question.

Following that baffling exchange Jim took to Twitter to state the following: “Fortunately ABC’s Cecilia Vega asked my question about whether any Trump associates contacted Russians. Trump said no.” He also claimed that Sean Spicer, Trump’s incoming press secretary, told him that if he tried to ask any more questions, he would get thrown out of the conference.

After the press conference, CNN anchors immediately stated on air, that they did not release the documents, as he seems to believe; they simply reported it, and have done nothing wrong: “CNN’s decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different that BuzzFeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos, they said in a statement. “…We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report’s allegations. Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticized our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.”

