Trump Slams ‘Fake News’ & Hints Intelligence Agencies Leaked ‘Crap’ Reports Together

Donald Trump spoke at his first news conference since the election on January 11, rolling out one of his trademark phrases — “fake news” — when speaking about the leaked intelligence briefings that reported his alleged ties to the Russian government. Oh, and about THAT part of the briefings? Well, he’s a total ‘germaphobe.’

Donald Trump, 70, addressed the nation from midtown Manhattan’s Trump Tower on January 11, and as many expected, he immediately slammed the “fake news” within the leaked Russian intelligence briefings released the day prior. Just nine days before the presidential inauguration, and 64 days after the election, this was his first press conference as president-elect.

“It’s all fake news. It’s phony stuff. It didn’t happen,” Trump said, calling the claims in the lengthy report, originally released by Buzzfeed, as “crap.” He said the decision by the site to publish the entire dossier of unverified information as “nonsense” and “utter garbage”, and said that it could be a “tremendous blot” on the intelligence community. He thanked the outlets that did not publish it.

Pres.-elect Trump on unsubstantiated allegations: "Does anyone really believe that story? I'm also very much of a germophobe, by the way." pic.twitter.com/rzoKfDfhh6 — ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2017

Pres.-elect Trump calls leak of unsubstantiated allegations "a disgrace…it's all fake news. It's phony stuff. It didn't happen." pic.twitter.com/qZOdvTc9s4 — ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2017

The classified documents — given to President Barack Obama and Trump — included allegations about Russian operatives who claimed to have “compromising personal and financial information” about Trump, as sources claimed to CNN. “The allegations were presented in a two-page synopsis that was appended to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and drew in part from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work US intelligence officials consider credible,” the site reported.

The “compromising information” includes unsubstantiated claims about Trump’s sexual proclivities, including allegations that he hired prostitutes in Russia to allegedly perform “golden showers” parties for him in a hotel room. Trump alluded to that allegation, but did not directly address it, saying “I’m very much of a germophobe.”

The FBI is currently investigating the allegations, according to the network, as they are mostly based on info from Russian sources. Meanwhile, the Trump team has declined to comment, but true to his form, Trump tweeted, “Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is “A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.” Very unfair!”

