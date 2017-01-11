Donald Trump Officially Hands Over Organization To His Sons, Not Ivanka

REX Shutterstock

Well, it’s official: Donald Trump’s family business will be run by his sons, Eric and Donald Jr. During a press conference, the President-elect confirmed that the transition of power will avoid any conflict of interest while he focuses on running the country.

Donald Trump, 70, will turn over his business operations to his eldest sons, Eric Trump, 33, and Donald Trump Jr., 39, the President-elect confirmed on Wednesday, January 11, in his first press conference. In addition to him handing control over to his kids, The Trump Organization has revealed it will be donating any and all profits from foreign governments to the United States, reports The New York Times. This news comes shortly after concerns were raised that Donald’s organization and business endeavors could impact his Presidency, either as a distraction or conflict of interest.

In addition to this, it was revealed that Donald’s daughter, Ivanka, 35, would also be detached from the organization. “Ivanka will have no further involvement with or management territory whatsoever with The Trump Organization,” attorney Sherri Dillon told the press during the conference. This move seems to signal that Ivanka will be appointed a White House role sooner rather than later, especially with the January 20 inauguration quickly approaching.

Sherry added, “No new foreign deals will be made whatsoever during the President Trump’s Presidency.” She also claimed that the organization would be hiring an “ethics advisor” to evaluate any and all new deals made, though no other details were shared.

When it came time to end the press conference, President-elect Trump shared that he trusted he would return to his organization and find that his children had done a good job. However, he also joked that if they don’t do a good job he’ll just return and tell them, “You’re fired.” Yes, he really did.

