Chance The Rapper Reveals Kanye West ‘Says Crazier S*** In Private than In Public’ — Candid Interview

Courtesy of GQ/REX/Shutterstock

Is it even possible that Kanye reveals crazier stuff in private than he already does in public?! According to Chance The Rapper, it is. Check out what the rap prodigy had to say about Ye in a new interview!

Seven-time Grammy nominee Chance The Rapper is no longer a rising star. He is a star who has been paralleled to hip-hop giants including Eminem and Kanye. In a new interview in GQ, the 23-year-old talked about his choice in name, what it means to be a rapper and, of course, Kanye.

“Being around Kanye, Kanye says crazier shit in private than he does in public, which is hard to believe because he says the craziest things in public,” Chance said in the candid interview. “He does have a filter. He’s not a liar or somebody that is going to sugarcoat things when he does speak. But Kanye’s said some crazy shit to me where I respond, ‘No, I don’t feel you at all.’”

Chance has worked closely with the outspoken rapper since entering the spotlight in 2015. In 2016, he co-wrote and was featured on Kanye’s album The Life Of Pablo. Both of the men hail from Chicago and Chance has been inspired by Kanye since he was young.

“I thought Kanye West was the smartest man in the world. The best poet in the world. The freshest-dressed in the world. That’s what a rapper was to me, and I wanted everybody to feel that way about the word “rapper,” Chance said.

“I don’t think I ever wanted to be like Kanye in personality, though. I think I definitely want to, have always wanted to, have his boldness or assurance in myself.” This year, Chance wrote Kanye’s notorious song “Famous,” which is nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Song.

The “Famous” singer cancelled his Saint Pablo tour in November 2016 before being hospitalized. Prior to his hospitalization, Kanye was spewing nonsense about Jay-Z and Beyonce, Donald Trump and more at his concerts. He also got in the habit of ending them early, much to the dismay of his fans. Luckily, Ye is now healthy and is reportedly making more music. Fingers crossed for a Chance The Rapper collab!

HollywoodLifers, would you like a Yeezy and Chance The Rapper collab? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.