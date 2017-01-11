Camila Cabello Felt Uncomfortable Being ‘Sexualized’ In Fifth Harmony

Courtesy of Instagram

Whoa. Camila Cabello is finally speaking out about leaving Fifth Harmony, and in a new interview she revealed that she felt ‘uncomfortable’ in multiple situations where the group was being ‘sexualized.’

Camila Cabello, 19, is explaining her decision to go solo in one of her first post-Fifth Harmony interviews. Speaking to Lena Dunham for her newsletter, Lenny, Camila explained that although being a part of the group was fun, there were times she felt they were being totally over-sexualized.

“Especially with being a girl group, there’s been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention. Unfortunately, sex sells. There’s definitely been times where there’s stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I’ve had to put my foot down,” she explained, being brutally honest about one of the major downs of being in such a popular girl group.

However, Camila went on to clarify that there is nothing wrong with being sexy and using your sexuality to your advantage — so long as it is a genuine expression of yourself. “There’s nothing wrong with showing sexuality. If you have that inside, it’s just an expression of who you are. If you want to share that with people, that’s amazing. I love that.”

Not everything Camila had to say about her time in Fifth Harmony was on a negative tip, though. During Lena’s podcast, Women Of The Year, Camila shared that she really felt her time in the group helped her find herself. “I think, to be honest with you, that’s how I felt the me in there. ‘Cause I think that creativity and me writing in hotel bathrooms for the whole time that we were touring became a necessity, you know what I mean?” Camila shared.

“I feel like a lot of myself I found through making art and making my songs. That’s kind of how I found my voice, and being in a group where we didn’t necessarily write our songs and it wasn’t necessarily representative of us individually, it was more kind of like the group identity. I always say Fifth Harmony is kind of a character or a person outside all of us. I feel like we would all make different styles of music,” she explained. So true.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Camila’s latest interview? Comment below with your thoughts!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.