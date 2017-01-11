Splashnews/FameFlyNet

Donald Trump has had trouble getting celebrities to come to his Jan. 20 inauguration, but he’s now added a big name to his list by securing Caitlyn Jenner as attendee, according to a new report. This shocking news comes amidst rumors that the president-elect is going to mess with state laws allowing transgenders equality in bathroom use!

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, refused to outwardly support any candidate in the 2016 presidential election, but it looks like she might be on Team Donald Trump, 70, for certain these days. The former Olympian has reportedly accepted an invitation to attend the president-elect’s inauguration on Jan. 20, according to Us Weekly. Since Caitlyn has long-identified as a Republican, it’s not all that surprising that she’d be supportive of Trump.

However, recent rumors suggest that Trump may plan to tamper with laws passed by states that allow transgender people to freely use the bathroom of their choice, which would obviously affect Caitlyn, who identifies as a trans-person. Texas recently unveiled its “Texas Privacy Act,” which is similar to North Carolina’s own bathroom bill and would force transgender people to only use restrooms designated to their biological sex, and not the gender they identify with. Lawmakers in the southern state said they are waiting to see if Trump gets rid of Obama’s executive order allowing for transgender equality in bathrooms, and seemed fairly confident that he would do so.

Trump has not spoken out about this himself, however, when North Carolina was controversially passing their law back in 2016, he admitted that he felt transgender people should “use the bathroom they feel is appropriate.” Regardless, Trump has clearly not been the best representatives of minorities in our country, so either way, many might find it a surprise if Caitlyn chooses to support him.

Caitlyn has (obviously) been openly against the transgender bathroom bans, and even slammed ‘hypocritical’ republicans for supporting them in July. However, she’s also praised Trump and said she thinks he’s “good for women” and “behind the LGBT community.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Caitlyn attending Trump’s inauguration?

