Bonnaroo 2017: The Weeknd, Lorde & More Performing — Full Lineup

REX/Shutterstock

The Bonnaroo lineup is out! The Weeknd, Lorde, Chance the Rapper, and more top artists will be performing at the Tennessee music festival in June! Check out the full list of performers now!

The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and U2 will headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this year. The festival will take place June 8 through June 11 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Lorde, Major Lazer, the xx, Flume, Travis Scott, Cage the Elephant, the Head and the Heart, Future Islands, Marshmello, Glass Animals, Portugal The Man, Tove Lo, Tegan and Sara, Cold War Kids, Tory Lanez, Umphrey’s McGee, Car Seat Headrest, D.R.A.M., Flatbush Zombies, Margo Price, the Front Bottoms, Claude VonStroke, Michael Kiwanuka, Royal Blood, Yellow Claw, Milky Chance, and Francis and the Lights will also perform. Check out the full lineup below!

The Bonnaroo 2017 lineup is here!

Tickets on sale NOW: https://t.co/tl6mDbjEX1 pic.twitter.com/vRtdaB8Jlr — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 11, 2017

This will be The Weeknd’s first Bonnaroo appearance. He’ll be promoting his latest album, Starboy. The Weeknd has a busy 2017 ahead of him. In addition to Bonnaroo, he will also be kicking off his Starboy: Legend of the Fall world tour this year as well.

Chance the Rapper is returning to Bonnaroo for the fourth consecutive year! U2 will be headlining Bonnaroo as part of their summer tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1987 album, The Joshua Tree. This will be the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ first Bonnaroo appearance since 2012. There’s no doubt about it — Bonnaroo is going to be EPIC this year!

If you’re a festival lover, the Coachella lineup has also been announced. Beyonce will headline this year’s festival, along with Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, Future, Bon Iver, and more will be performing at the April festival in Indio, California.

