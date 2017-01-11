Blac Chyna Shows Off Silver Locks As She Twerks For Baby Daddy ‘Robert’ Kardashian: Video

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Yowza! All is definitely well between Rob Kardashian and Black Chyna, as she’s happily twerking for her man. You’ve got to see the video where she shakes her money-maker after sweetly calling her baby daddy ‘Robert.’

Whew! Rob Kardashian, 29, is definitely back in fiance Blac Chyna‘s good graces as the 28-year-old is more than happy to give him a twerk show! The sock designer posted an Instagram video Jan. 11 showing that his lady definitely has some booty shaking skills. Chyna is sporting a new look with long straight silver locks that she absolutely slays, as she gets out of her white Bentley and sashays towards him in their driveway. He tells her “hey baby,” while she shoots back a sweet “well hey Robert,” before he asks her to “quick, one time, do it quick.” Chyna must be able to read his mind as she bends over and gives him a sexy twerk! She sure knows how to make him happy.

oh Hey Robert 👋👋🏿 @blacchyna A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

The video also shows us that Chyna is officially back home with Rob in their Hidden Hills mansion that she moved out of following the huge blowup and temporary breakup just before Christmas. She’s seen walking towards the front door of their house with her keys in hand, so it’s great that she and baby daughter Dream, two months, are back under one roof with Rob as a family.

The couple had a big milestone Jan. 10 when they took little Dreamy to get her first vaccines. Rob posted a photo to his Instagram kissing his precious little one’s head and told of how glad he is that he has a girl instead of a boy. He captioned the pic, “I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so thankful and happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much!!” Awww, how sweet is that?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Chyna are back together for good this time around? Or will they have another fight and break up?

