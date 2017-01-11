Blac Chyna Pushing Rob Kardashian Hard To Get Out Of The House & Start Making Money

REX Shutterstock

Blac Chyna wants Rob Kardashian to get his butt in gear and find a JOB! As she hustles with club appearances and photo shoots, we hear that Chyna has been on her fiance’s case, trying to get him to leave the house and make some money in 2017. So how does Rob feel about that? Well…

Blac Chyna, 28, is tired of Rob Kardashian, 29, sitting on his ass! “Chyna’s really not trying to stress Rob out this year, but she feels she if she’s not on his case he will just coast through life,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “That said, she’s begun riding his ass hard to get it together in 2017 and make more money!” Good for you, Chyna.

Despite his various business ventures like Arthur George Socks, Chyna doesn’t think he’s doing enough (apparently, promoting Lyft doesn’t count). “He’s been asked to do countless paid appearances — which he’s declined,” the insider reveals. “He continuously talks about quitting their show [Rob & Chyna, which has been renewed for another season] once the contracts are up. He has the Kardashian last name and won’t use it to his advantage, and that irritates Chyna.” Uh, oh!

Finally, Chyna is not here to be the sole breadwinner, the source explains. “She just popped Dream out and she’s already busting her ass making club appearances and doing photo shoots to make money to support Dream,” the insider shares. “She loves Rob, but she’s not about to sit up here, working her tail off to support Rob and the baby. She’s not that girl.” Exhibit A:

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Chyna — should Rob go out and make some money? Tell us!

