Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez On Instagram After Her PDA With The Weeknd

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez might be the person with the most Instagram followers, but she just lost one! Yep, Bella Hadid is NOT happy that Sel was caught making out with her ex The Weekend. Bella unfollowed Selena today, Jan. 11, right after the steamy pics surfaced!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are now a thing, if a series of pics of the pair making out in Santa Monica, CA on Jan. 10 are to be believed. Well, Bella Hadid, 20, has clearly seen them, and she unfollowed Selena on Instagram shortly after! Is Bella jealous — or just a little miffed that her ex has bounced back so soon from their breakup?

Meanwhile, Bella is still following the “Starboy” singer, as you can see from this grab:

Plus, Selena is following Bella, as you can see from this one:

Of course, Selena took a break from Instagram during her months off. Well, Bella liked her photo when Sel made her big comeback to the social media platform:

Look how much support she has // @wwydjustinnn A photo posted by Selena & Justin Updates™ (@jelenasenergy) on Nov 24, 2016 at 10:16pm PST

Guess she’s changed her tune, though — seeing your friend make out with your recent ex-boyfriend can have that effect! Though Bella and The Weeknd parted on pleasant terms in November and were cordial to each other at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, we don’t blame her for wanting to stay uninvolved in his new relationship.

Still, it’s sad that she is apparently cutting ties with Selena, because they were clearly pretty friendly at one point (check out this squad pic of them hanging together back in Sept. 2015).

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella has a good reason to have stopped following Selena on Instagram? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.