Atlanta Falcons Have ‘Future Mix’ Loaded To Troll Russell Wilson During Playoff Game

Even though football is a super intense, rugged sport, the guys still get pretty petty. The Atlanta Falcons have a few tricks up their sleeves to mess with Russell Wilson, but none of them include a pigskin ball or turf field. Find out what the team has planned!

When the Atlanta Falcons face-off against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 14 at 4:35 PM, the Falcons plan to get inside Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s head with a little music by none other than Future.

For those who are unaware, Future is the ex-husband of Russell’s now-wife Ciara and their relationship is all but pretty. This isn’t the first time a team has used Russell’s very public love triangle to mess with him.

During the warm-ups of last year’s North Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks game, the team DJ, DJ Vinny, kept the Future tracks flowing. Now, it’s unsure if Russell actually paid attention to this, but Complex noted that he got off to one of the worst starts of his career that game, with the Seahawks trailing 31-0 at halftime. Yikes.

So, it wouldn’t be a bad way to get under Russell’s skin. However, Falcons coach Dan Quinn debunked the rumor, saying “We will absolutely not go down that road.” That may not stop Falcons DJ, DJ Jay Envy, who posted two Instagrams, which have since been deleted, sharing that he had an entire “Future Mix For Russell,” with 12 Future tracks, to play for Saturday’s playoff game.

“This is Atlanta. I play Future at every home game,” the DJ told Complex. “That’s like not playing [Kanye] in Chicago. It just doesn’t happen. I’m not not going to play Future because of a certain team or player…I’m going to play it and, to be honest, no one has hit me up directly saying I can’t play the records I normally play.”

Still, all of the Future trolling may not even bother Russell, as it literally happens everyday, all the time, on social media. After he married Ciara in July 2016, the memes of Future and the end of his proclaimed celibacy were nonstop. They couldn’t even have a wedding day without Future’s involvement, let alone a football game.

Well, we will see what goes down on the field in the Georgia Dome on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4:35 PM on FOX! Will you be watching, HollywoodLifers?

