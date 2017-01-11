Courtesy of Instagram

We found you, Ms. New Booty! Ariel Winter looks amazing on her exotic vacation, displaying her backside and showing off her tan in an Instagram you must see!

If ya got it, flaunt it! Ariel Winter is definitely flaunting it! The Modern Family star exhibited her assets while on vacation in Bora Bora with friends in a fun Insta!

Ariel was snapped in a low-back black one-piece that showed off her buttcheeks and tan lines from other days in the sun. With her entire back to the camera, Ariel is looking out into the clear waters of Tahiti. “Y’all there are stingrays in the water,” she captioned the pic. Yikes!

Ariel was on a New Years vacation at the Four Seasons Bora Bora with a group of friends, including Jack Griffo, Luke Benward and, her Modern Family brother, Nolan Gould. It looked like a blast!

Now, we all know that Ariel is super proud and outspoken about her body. While she’s faced several body-shamers and internet trolls who try to bring her down about the outfits she chooses or photos she shares, Ariel stands up to them by continuing to do what she wants.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram in September to clap back at haters who continued to bully her on her looks and body. “Those who say such harsh things on my Instagram, thank you for this opportunity — but the question I ask myself each time I read the mean comments is if this is how you talk to a stranger online, I can only imagine how cruelly you speak to yourself,” the actress wrote.

“Stop the hate. Accept all that you are and know your flaws are what make you the PERFECT you,” she said. “I love my fans and I love my bullies for what they truly NEED is love. Take the high road, there is less traffic. XO.” Yaaas, queen! She has since become an ambassador for the Dove #SpeakBeautiful campaign!

Well, we think Ariel looks amazing and we’re pretty jealous of that trip. Invite us next time? Thanks. HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ariel’s cheeky pic? Let us know!

