‘AYTO’ Host On Cast Joining ‘The Challenge’: We Are Emotionally What They Are Physically

Image Courtesy of MTV

‘Are You the One?’ is kicking off its fifth season and up until now, the contestants have always found their perfect match — so will they do it again this season, even with a new twist?

HollywoodLife.com got the chance to speak with host Ryan Devlin, who know a thing or two about how the season works — and we had some major questions. “This season is stronger than ever,” he told us ahead of the premiere. “We didn’t want to change things up entirely, but wanted to keep things fresh for the audience.”

Are You the One? season five kicks off on Jan. 11 at 9PM ET, but you can read the rest of our interview with Ryan below.

Let’s talk twists.

These people coming in have seen four seasons; they know how this game works more than anybody else; the way we keep things fair is to keep them on their toes. We’ve added another couple, so now it’s 11 guys and 11 girls. That’s more chances at love and drama and fighting and heart break, and it certainly makes the game more challenging. That’s the big twist, but there are a couple others we throw in there, like a “truth booth trade.” It’s a pull between love and money.

All these people have found matches in the past — but few are together.

I don’t see success as a couple that gets married. Success in your twenties when you’re looking for a perfect match, is learning something about yourself and about others, and what will it take for you to find that match. Success is having a breakthrough where you’re making real connections. The fans are going to be blown away by some of the couples that come out of this season and during this season, that work & don’t work. Thats the magical element for Are You the One? for me.

Is there strategizing we’re not seeing? Like the cast making charts, etc.

It’s not allowed — there’s no writing, no paper, no pens allowed. They have to play with their hearts or if they have a good memory, try to figure it out, which they do of course. But we’re not making a TV show about statistics were making a TV show on love.

The Challenge cast isn’t so keen on the Are You the One? cast being part of their show.

I really like to see it. For those who get the opportunity, I think it’s awesome. We put them through the ringer on Are You the One? It is emotionally what The Challenge is physically. I think it’s really great. I wish the best to almost all of them.

Every season has resulted in the casts finding their matches; many are skeptical that is actually possible.

I’ve gotten this the last couple seasons; people tweet at me that it’s rigged. Listen, there’s money involved — this is a game show. We can’t help them, we’re not allowed to. There’s rules against it. There’s laws against it! It’s all up to the cast. I understand the sentiment, particularly after season three when they did the coin flip. They shouldn’t have gotten that! I was pissed when they got that, they didn’t deserve to win. They flipped a freakin’ coin. We haven’t seen a losing seasons yet, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t — but using your heart and those truth booths, you can win the money. It’s no guarantee. Our show could end at any time; if they figure it out in week one, the show is over. It’s totally genuine. Season five is going to be the most exciting season yet.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.