Angelina Jolie ‘Overwhelmed’ Raising Kids Without Brad Pitt: Does She Regret Divorce?

Being a single mother isn’t exactly agreeing with Angelina Jolie! Since divorcing from Brad Pitt, she’s basically been raising six kids alone, and it’s really taken a toll on her, according to a new report. Could she be rethinking her decision to end her marriage?!

Taking care of six kids aged 8-15 is no easy feat — Angelina Jolie, 41, has quickly learned just that after breaking up with Brad Pitt, 53, in September. “She didn’t always acknowledge it, but Brad was a huge help — breaking up fights, reading to the little ones. He used to cook for them too,” an insider tells OK! magazine. “Now that she has to do everything, she’s overwhelmed and anxious all the time. Between that and the stress of strategizing this divorce, she’s barely sleeping and not eating.”

Angie and Brad’s divorce has been majorly tumultuous, with each of them slamming the other in legal documents as recently as the end of last month. However, they have been able to agree on one thing: The privacy of their kids is most important, so they’ve made the joint decision to seal all documents regarding their divorce and custody case from the public. Still, there’s a long battle ahead, as the next step regarding custody likely won’t be as easy — he’s filed for joint custody, while she wants sole physical custody, as outlined in her original divorce papers.

For now, the pair’s temporary custody agreement, which was filed with a judge on Dec. 5, stands. The arrangement only allows Brad to have visitation with the six kids that’s approved and supervised by a therapist, so he’s had limited time with the children since the September split.

That means Angie is the parent who’s spending a majority of time with the kids, and even though she’s had help from her brother and, likely, nannies, we can imagine it’d be overwhelming. Plus, the mag reports that the 41-year-old has also been calling her ex non-stop telling him she misses him. Could she really be regretting her shocking decision to divorce him?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Angie is regretting her decision to divorce Brad?