Fresh, Clean Makeup — Get The Pretty Look Seen On Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana paired clean skin with a bold lip at the Los Angeles premiere for her movie ‘Live By Night’ on January 9. Get her exact makeup look below!

Fresh, clean skin is always in — and Zoe Saldana proved that at the movie premiere for Live By Night in L.A.

Makeup artist Vera Steimberg used Votre Vu makeup on Zoe, describing the inspiration for the look as “clean, sophisticated, and understated.”

Here’s how to get the exact look seen on Zoe.

Vera used Chanel liquid foundation for a flawless face. Then she started with the eye makeup. ”On the eyes, we’re always doing something like a contour, but this was a blank canvas — a naked eye,” Vera said.

She used the Votre Vu Lingerie pour les Yeux concealer to “remove all the color” from Zoe’s eyelid. She then repurposed the Votre Vu brow definer Arch De Triumphe in soft black as a gel eyeliner by applying it along with lid with a very fine brush. “I wasn’t going for something thick and 1960s. This was chic.”

The brow definer goes on like a smooth pencil, and the gliding texture makes it a perfect faux eyeliner.

Vera says Zoe is always involved in her makeup look. “Zoe is amazing with details. She never sits down and just says ‘Do me.’ She’s involved, and always wants to take the makeup to the next level.”

For look-at-me lashes, Vera used the Votre Vu Eiffel Power mascara. “I’ve been using this mascara, and it’s great. The brush is full so you can really work your lashes and the formula doesn’t clump.”

For a pretty flush, Vera used a luminescent pink shade, Sunrise, from the duo Votre Vu Beaute en Bronze on the apples of Zoe’s cheeks.

For the bold lip, Vera used Votre Vu French Kiss Moisture Riche Lipstick in Claudia. Zoe is also wearing this shade in a scene in her movie Live By Night. Such a nice tie-in!

