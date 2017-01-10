Women’s March On Washington: Full List Of Cities Holding Sister Rallies In Solidarity

REX/Shutterstock

You don’t have to live in Washington D.C. to supports women’s rights after Donald Trump’s inauguration! While the Women’s March on Washington will be the main event, there will be over 300 sister rallies ALL over the globe. Find out where you can march closer to home right here!

All 50 states along with 55 international cities will participate in the Women’s March on Washington by holding their own marches on Jan. 21. With a week and a half to go, thousands of people have already committed to unite to fight for the rights of women, immigrants, workers, the LGBT community, all races and religions and more, with the number of marchers having the potential to reach 1 million, according to a press release for the event. SEE A FULL LIST OF CITIES HOSTING WOMEN’S MARCHES ON JAN. 21 HERE.

The marches are led by women, but anybody is encouraged to attend. “We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, out health and our families — recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country,” a statement from the National Organization explained. The goal is to “move forward in the fact of national and international concern and fear” after the recent election cycle, which “insulted, demonized and threatened” minorities.

This historic event will go down on Jan. 21, just one day after Donald Trump, 70, is officially inaugurated into office. The main event will take place in his new home, Washington D.C., with dozens of celebrities, like Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler and more, already confirmed to attend.

“We’re excited that women across the nation and the world are organizing to stand together in solidarity,” Women’s March on Washington co-chair, Bob Bland, said. “Our unity will send a strong and clear message that women and our allies will protect our rights, our health, our safety and our communities. These sister marches show a powerful and inclusive movement, which is just as crucial as the thousands who will travel to D.C.”

