‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7B Premiere Date — When Is The Show Back On?

Rick and the gang are finally ready to take on Negan and The Saviors, so when can we expect new episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’ to return? Click inside to find out!

Get ready, walker stalkers! The Walking Dead‘s season 7B premiere date is February 12, which is just in time to cozy up on the couch with your bae in a pre-Valentine’s Day date night! Okay, so maybe The Walking Dead isn’t the most romantic show on earth… but the couple that watches together, stays together!

Relationship advice aside, The Walking Dead‘s return is sure to kick us right back into the full-throttle action that fans have come to know and love. As you might remember, the mid-season finale gave us the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) breaking point with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). He has finally decided that it’s time to take action instead of orders, and now that he’s got Daryl (Norman Reedus) back he sure is feeling confident.

In the above preview, we watch as Rick and the group start to leave The Hilltop after what we can only assume was a not-so-great meeting with Gregory. Rick is not only concerned about bulking up their numbers in order to go to war and win against The Saviors, but he’s also worried that Negan and his men will start looking for prison escapee Daryl at any moment.

However, Jesus (Tom Payne) has a better idea — he wants to bring Rick and the group to meet King Ezekiel at The Kingdom. Rick does not seem impressed when he hears the name “king” thrown around, but little does he know that Ezekiel has his first post-apocalyptic friend, Morgan (Lennie James), and of course, Carol (Melissa McBride). Fingers crossed we have a full reunion early on in the 7B season!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited for The Walking Dead to return on February 12? Comment below and let us know your theories for season 7B!