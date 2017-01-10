Manchester United Vs. Hull City Live Stream: Watch The EFL Cup Semifinal

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s time to kick off the EFL Cup semifinals, and what better way than to have Manchester United play Hull City? Expect both squads to bring it when they clash on Jan. 10, so don’t miss a single exciting second! Click to watch.

After defeating West Ham in the English Football League Cup quarterfinals, Manchester United advanced to face Hull City, who barely got by Newcastle United, in the semis. This match is a first-of-two meetings, with the team who scores the most points over two legs advancing to the finals at Wembley Stadium. This match from Man U’s Old Trafford ground is set for 3:00 PM ET so be sure to tune in to watch!

While some squads might consider the EFL a “lesser” tournament, it seems Manchester United is in it to win it. Instead of resting some of his star players for their upcoming Premier League match, coach Jose Mourinho, 53, is pulling out all the stops to make sure Manchester United makes it to the EFL Cup match.

“We play against Liverpool [in the Premier League on Jan. 15], a big match for us, but we want to be in the final,” Jose said. “So we are going to face this Hull match with everything we have, all the power we have, as we know it’s two legs but the second leg is away. If we can do something in the first leg that gives us the advantage, so we will try to do that.”

That means playing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, Paul Pogba, 23, Ander Herrera, 27, and Antonio Valencia, 31, who are expected to be in the starting lineup, according to ESPN. However, despite unloading these big guns on Hull City, Jose has plenty of respect for his rival manager, Marco Silva, 39. Both men are Portuguese and Jose had plenty of good things to say about him before this match.

“He is known in Portugal as one of the good, young coaches,” said Jose, per ESPN. “In Greece, nobody knew he was champion — now he comes to the big one [the Premier League]. He started from below. He was not given a top job immediately. He did well in a small club in Portugal then went to Sporting, one of the top three, and won the Cup.”

