Monopoly Rolling Out New Tokens: See The Options & Vote For Your Favorite

Are you ready for the Monopoly Token Madness Vote? Yep, Hasbro is switching up the iconic Monopoly game by changing the tokens, and now you can determine what the new ones will look like. Here’s your chance to save the Scottie dog or choose a set of totally new tokens — VOTE here!

New year, new Monopoly tokens! The classic game is getting an update, and we can’t wait. Take a look at our gallery, attached, to see the 64 options, then click here to VOTE for your 8 favorites.

The 8 tokens currently included with the game are the Scottish Terrier, Battleship, Automobile, Top Hat, Thimble, Shoe (or Boot), Wheelbarrow and Cat. That could change with the results of the Monopoly Token Madness, because even though these tokens are included in the running, they could get voted out forever. Still, there’s a ton to choose from, including a computer, cell phone, hashtag, emojis, and more!

Here’s the full list of tokens you can vote for:

Scottie Dog

Thimble

Car

Cat

Battleship

Hat

Wheelbarrow

Boot

Horse

Rooster

Goldfish

Tortoise

Penguin

Rabbit

T-Rex

Telephone

Typewriter

Bathtub

Television

Key

Gramophone

Trumpet

Sports Car

Race Car

Motorcycle

Helicopter

Private Jet

Monster Truck

Scooter

Smiley Face

Kissy Face

Wink

Laughter

MR. MONOPOLY Emoji

Hashtag

Thumbs Up

Surfboard

Sailboat

Life Preserver

Jetski

Beach Ball

Speed Boat

Rubber Duck

Sunglasses

Cowboy Hat

Bowtie

Pocket Watch

Cufflinks

Money Clip

Watch

Campfire

Wheel

Computer

Bicycle

Camera

Sliced Bread

Wireless Phone

Cowboy Boot

Bunny Slipper

Sneaker

Roller-skate

Flip Flop

Dress Shoe

Rain Boot

The winning tokens will be announced on World Monopoly Day, which is March 19. The fan-voted tokens will be included in the new version of Monopoly, which will arrive on shelves in August. So cool!

HollywoodLifers, tell us — which token did you vote for?

