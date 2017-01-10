Monopoly Rolling Out New Tokens: See The Options & Vote For Your Favorite

Are you ready for the Monopoly Token Madness Vote? Yep, Hasbro is switching up the iconic Monopoly game by changing the tokens, and now you can determine what the new ones will look like. Here’s your chance to save the Scottie dog or choose a set of totally new tokens — VOTE here!
New year, new Monopoly tokens! The classic game is getting an update, and we can’t wait. Take a look at our gallery, attached, to see the 64 options, then click here to VOTE for your 8 favorites.
The 8 tokens currently included with the game are the Scottish Terrier, Battleship, Automobile, Top Hat, Thimble, Shoe (or Boot), Wheelbarrow and Cat. That could change with the results of the Monopoly Token Madness, because even though these tokens are included in the running, they could get voted out forever. Still, there’s a ton to choose from, including a computer, cell phone, hashtag, emojis, and more!
Here’s the full list of tokens you can vote for:
Scottie Dog
Thimble
Car
Cat
Battleship
Hat
Wheelbarrow
Boot
Horse
Rooster
Goldfish
Tortoise
Penguin
Rabbit
T-Rex
Telephone
Typewriter
Bathtub
Television
Key
Gramophone
Trumpet
Sports Car
Race Car
Motorcycle
Helicopter
Private Jet
Monster Truck
Scooter
Smiley Face
Kissy Face
Wink
Laughter
MR. MONOPOLY Emoji
Hashtag
Thumbs Up
Surfboard
Sailboat
Life Preserver
Jetski
Beach Ball
Speed Boat
Rubber Duck
Sunglasses
Cowboy Hat
Bowtie
Pocket Watch
Cufflinks
Money Clip
Watch
Campfire
Wheel
Computer
Bicycle
Camera
Sliced Bread
Wireless Phone
Cowboy Boot
Bunny Slipper
Sneaker
Roller-skate
Flip Flop
Dress Shoe
Rain Boot
The winning tokens will be announced on World Monopoly Day, which is March 19. The fan-voted tokens will be included in the new version of Monopoly, which will arrive on shelves in August. So cool!
HollywoodLifers, tell us — which token did you vote for?
