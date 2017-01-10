Victoria Martens’, 10, Autopsy Reveals She Was Drunk & Had STD When She Was Murdered

Courtesy Photo/AP Images

With the release of 10-year-old Victoria Martens’ autopsy results, tragic new details have surfaced surrounding the young girl’s brutal rape and murder, which took place back in August. At the time she was killed, Victoria not only had been drugged, but also had a high blood alcohol level. She was also suffering from an STD, and showed signs of repeated abuse. SO sad.

An autopsy report for 10-year-old Victoria Martens was made public on Jan. 9, according to the Albuquerque Journal. The report confirmed Victoria’s cause of death was strangulation and that she had been sexually abused prior to her brutal rape and murder on Aug. 23. The little girl was horrifically assaulted, killed, and then dismembered by her mother Michelle Martens‘, 35, boyfriend. At the time of her death, Victoria was also suffering from a sexually transmitted disease, according to the autopsy.

Specifically, the report said she had human papilloma virus, or HPV, which forensic pathologists say is evidence she suffered sexual abuse before the night of her death, which took place the day after her tenth birthday. Michelle admitted to authorities last year that she enjoyed watching her daughter being raped and actually sat back to watch Victoria be killed by Fabian Gonzales, 32, and his cousin, Jessica Kelley, 32.

But while Michelle also claimed her daughter died from consuming methamphetamine, as police believed she’d given the girl meth to calm her down, toxicology reports released with the autopsy revealed she didn’t have any methamphetamine in her system at all. Instead however, she’d apparently been given alcohol. “In an alcohol naïve person, this level of alcohol could cause cognitive and physical impairment,” the report says.

If that’s not awful enough, Victoria’s dismembered body was found on fire in the bathtub of her mother’s Northwest Albuquerque, New Mexico apartment on the morning of Aug. 24 — it was one of the most horrific crimes the city had seen. Some of her remains were also found in a plastic bag in a hamper near the kitchen.

During the course of police interviews, Michelle admitted she had watched both Fabian and Jessica rape Victoria on at least three other occasions in the days before she was killed. She also believed Fabian had bee assaulting her daughter for a month while she was at work. She told authorities that she enjoyed watching her daughter be violated, and had even let two other men have sex with her in the six months before her murder. Michelle, Fabian, and Jessica have all been charged with murder and rape.

