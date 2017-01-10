Courtesy of Comedy Central/NBC

Trevor Noah has always been vocal about his disdain for Donald Trump, so you think he’d be all about Meryl Streep’s epic Golden Globes speech slamming the president-elect, right? Well, not exactly. The talk show host didn’t totally love Meryl’s message — watch here to find how why!

Okay, let’s start off by being clear about one thing: Trevor Noah was all for Meryl Streep, 67, calling out Donald Trump, 70, in her Golden Globes acceptance speech on Jan. 8…there was just one tidbit he had issue with. “Even in a career as distinguished as Meryl’s, her speech last night was a highlight,” he said on The Daily Show Jan. 9. “She spoke to so many thing. It was really great, except for this one, tiny part, for me, where Meryl Streep, like her character, Florence Foster Jenkins, was tone deaf.”

He went on to play the clip that disappointed him, in which Meryl noted that we can’t kick out “outsiders and foreigners” like Trump wants because then “you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

“Here’s the thing we could all learn as people — you don’t have to make your point by s***ing on someone else’s thing,” Trevor explained. “Because a lot of people love football and the arts. I know, yesterday, I was watching football with friends and then I went on to watch the Golden Globes. A lot of the time, football and arts go hand in hand.” Good point!

Still, overall, Trevor was a fan of Meryl calling out the president-elect. “If they gave awards for accepting awards, Meryl Streep would win that award,” he joked. Of course, Donald himself did not agree — he called the iconic actress “overrated” on Twitter and slammed her for being a “Hillary [Clinton] lover.”

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Trevor’s criticism of Meryl’s speech?

