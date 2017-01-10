‘This Is Us’ Recap: Toby’s Fate Is Revealed

Image Courtesy of NBC

‘This Is Us’ is finally back and picking up right where it left off. Is Toby going to make it after his tragic Christmas heart attack? Check out our live blog recap of the Jan. 10 episode! SPOILER ALERT!

TOBY & KATE

Toby’s rushed to the hospital after his heart attack, and Kate rushes to his side. Toby is ALIVE! Yep, he survived. Turns out, he didn’t have a heart attack. He had an arrhythmia. He tries to not make a big deal out of the situation, but he’s totally deflecting.

The doctor comes in and tells Toby that there’s a small hole between two chambers in his heart. The doctor strongly suggests surgery to repair the damage. Just when Toby thought he was in the clear, life throws another curveball at Toby and Kate.

Toby decides he’s going to pass on the surgery. He’s willing to just take the medication. Well, Kate is pissed at him not wanting to save himself. She storms off, leaving Toby speechless. When she returns, he’s going in for surgery. He’s so scared. Before he’s taken into surgery, he blurts out to Kate, “I’m kind of in love with you.” Aw!

JACK & REBECCA

When Jack was growing up, his father was abusive. Physically and emotionally. “Promise me you’ll never be like him,” his mother tells him. He promises.

Flash forward to when Rebecca’s pregnant! They’re searching for an apartment to house their little family. When they go to the doctor, they get the shock of their lives. The doctor tells them they’re having TRIPLETS! Needless to say, Rebecca FREAKS.

She has lunch with her mother, and it doesn’t go well. Her mother is extremely judgmental, especially when it comes to Jack. She offers to have Jack and Rebecca move in with them once the babies are born. Rebecca doesn’t exactly say no. She’s torn over what to do. Jack goes out to fetch mint chocolate chip ice cream for Rebecca and hears her sobbing when he comes back to get his wallet. Instead of hovering, he lets her have a moment.

Jack makes a shocking decision and goes to see his father. “I need to borrow some money,” he says on his father’s doorstep.

KEVIN & RANDALL

Kevin and Sloan are still going strong. She is so much better than Olivia. Kevin walks into the kitchen and tries to explain his relationship to Beth and William. He starts rambling again. Then he tries to make a joke about William being gay (in good taste), and William admits he’s bisexual.

The play is still a go, and Kevin and Sloan have fantastic chemistry. Everyone is stunned at how good they are together. She starts to worry about the state of their relationship. He likes her. She likes him. It’s a win-win for them right now. But then Olivia walks in with a short blonde bob.

She says she’s finally found her authenticity — in just one month. Olivia’s back for the play and Kevin. She’s ready for something real now. Kevin is definitely intrigued. Sloan interrupts Kevin and Olivia’s stare off to remind him that they’re dating.

Randall attempts to make an effort with Jessie, since he’s such an important person to William. He’s worried and a little jealous. He doesn’t want to lose time with the father he just realized he has. When William returns home, Randall confronts him. “You don’t care about spending time with us,” he says to William.

But Randall has it wrong. Jessie has been helping William make arrangements, like finding a nursing home. William doesn’t want to be a burden to Randall or his family. Randall stresses that William is anything but.

