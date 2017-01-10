‘Once Upon A Time’: Another Fan Favorite Is Returning In Season 6 — Find Out Who

Get excited! Someone we all know and love is coming back to ‘Once Upon A Time’ in the back half of season 6. Who is going to join Emma, Regina, and Robin Hood in the wish realm? Find out now!

“Tinker Bell was integral to Regina discovering her destiny with Robin Hood, so it only stands to reason that with Sean Maguire’s return to the show, our favorite fairy would pop back in for a visit,” Once creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis told our sister site TVLine. “We’re thrilled that Rose McIver was able to join us once again.”

Rose’s Tinker Bell made her first appearance in season 3 during the gang’s Neverland adventure, and she’s known for helping Regina (Lana Parilla) realize Robin Hood is her soulmate. Now that we know Robin Hood is alive in the wish realm, will Tink be able to help Regina get him back for good?

Rose is currently starring as Liv Moore on The CW’s iZombie, so getting her to come back to the show is a huge get for OUAT. After the news was announced, Rose tweeted: “Cats outta the bag! Can’t wait.” Rose’s teeny-tiny character is beloved among fans. We can’t wait to see her back on the show!

Tinker Bell isn’t the only fan favorite character returning to Once Upon A Time this season. Joanna Garcia Swisher’s Ariel is also coming back to help Emma (Jennifer Morrison), Hook (Colin O’Donoghue), and Princess Jasmine (Karen David) with a “daunting challenge.” Once Upon A Time will return March 5, 2017.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Tinker Bell is coming back to Once Upon A Time? Is there another fan favorite you want to return? Let us know your thoughts below!