‘This Is Us’: Justin Hartley Teases Toby’s Fate In Midseason Premiere

‘This Is Us’ is back! The hit show returns tonight, Jan. 10, and we’re finally going to learn if Toby makes it. Justin Hartley talked to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how quickly we’ll find out Toby’s fate. Is the show going to stretch out the cliffhanger?

“You find out what happens to Toby right away, we don’t make you wait for five weeks for that!” Justin Hartley revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the BAFTA Tea Party. “You will find out in the first five minutes what happens, first ten minutes. Probably first five minutes actually. In the first act you find out what happens.”

Whew! What a relief! Toby’s life was left hanging in the balance in the winter finale. After flying across the country to declare his love for Kate and spend Christmas with her family, he suffered a heart attack in the middle of the living room.

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca, said in a previous interview that there will be “resolution” regarding Toby’s fate in the episode, but This Is Us will also take us back to when Jack and Rebecca found out they were having TRIPLETS!

This is the synopsis for the Jan. 10 episode: “Kate struggles with her feelings in the aftermath of Toby’s heart attack. As William begins to spend more time with Jesse, Randall has to get used to his father’s new relationship. After receiving the news they’re expecting triplets, Jack and Rebecca must find a way to afford a home that can accommodate three babies. Olivia unexpectedly resurfaces, throwing both Kevin and Sloane for a loop.”

