TCA Best Dressed: Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell & More

REX/Shutterstock

The Television Critics Association winter press tour is well underway, and our favorite celebrities have been giving us plenty of fashion looks to love. From the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ cast in their all-black ensembles to Kerry Washington’s floral printed dress — see all the best looks, ahead!

During the TCA tour on Jan. 10, your favorite TV characters took a break from their on-screen personas to speak to the press about the upcoming season of their respective shows. With panels from the cast of Pretty Little Liars, Scandal and Famous In Love all on hand, there were quite a few fashion choices we need to discuss.

Though she shared on Snapchat that she had to be up at 5:30 a.m. for her press panel, Shay Mitchell (and her co-stars) looked gorgeous. All sporting head-to-toe black looks, the PLL cast were down a few members with Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario missing, but they still managed to look chic.

Shay opted for a black jumpsuit with heels, which featured long sleeves and keyhole detailing that showed off a bit of cleavage. Meanwhile, Lucy Hale, who also opted for a jumpsuit, gave her look a slightly different twist thanks to its strapless cut and her choker necklace accessory.

Then, there was Sasha Pieterse, who stood out from her co-stars thanks to her LBD, which was a short sleeved, turtleneck cut that she belted at the waist.

From the ABC hit, Scandal, Kerry Washington switched things up by sporting a royal purple and floral print with matching purple pumps that included satin ribbon ankle straps. Wearing her hair pulled back into a wavy high ponytail, Kerry added a bright pop of color with a pink lip.

Sporting the boldest look of all, Bella Thorne wore black jeans with a black crop top that she dressed up with a sheer floral print cape over top. With her teal hair matching the flowers on her outfit, Bella also went with dramatic cat eye makeup and a matte nude lip.

HollywoodLifers, who gets your best dressed pick?

