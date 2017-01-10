FameFlyNet

Well, we definitely can’t wait to see this! A new report claims that Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift’s music video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ is as sexy as the track, and it involves setting fires and smashing lamps!

Taylor Swift, 27, and Zayn Malik, 23, have some explaining to do! The dynamic duo have been busy filming their first music video together for their hit single, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”, and now new details about what goes down have been revealed. Taylor and Zayn were able to get out some of their aggression while filming the video, as The Sun reports that they totally destroyed a $2,500 room at St Pancras Renaissance in London, England!

“Zayn trashed the hotel room to bits, ripping apart pillows and smashing a lamp up against the wall,” a source shared with the outlet. “Taylor had to light the curtains on fire for her part. The smoke alarms were turned off on the nearby floors so that the building didn’t have to be evacuated.” Wow, that sounds insane!

It doesn’t end there. The source shared that Taylor also “smashed” a bathroom mirror, all while “wearing a garter and heels.” As for Zayn? Well, pictures from the set have already revealed that he looks incredibly handsome for the video in an all-black suit.

It’s unclear when the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” video will be released, but with the Fifty Shades Darker premiere date (February 10) fast approaching, there’s a chance we’ll see it much sooner rather than later. So exciting!

