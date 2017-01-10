Billie Lourd Grieving: How Taylor Lautner’s Supporting Her After Painful Loss

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Billie Lourd is so lucky. A new report details how her rumored boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, is sticking by her side and being her rock in the days after she buried her mother and grandmother, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, respectively.

Billie Lourd, 24, has received what can only be described as an outpouring of support after losing her mom, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, within just one day of each other. However, no one has been Billie’s shoulder to cry on more than her guy, Taylor Lautner, also 24, who hasn’t left her side since the two tragedies occurred.

“He’s a great guy and has really been there for Billie,” a source told PEOPLE, revealing how important Taylor’s heart of gold and supportive nurturing has been for Billie. The pair, who met while filming the second season of Scream Queens, have been inseparable since Carrie first passed away on December 27. Taylor even accompanied Billie to Carrie and Debbie’s joint funeral, where the pair could be seen linking arms in between services. So sweet.

Days before the family funeral, Taylor and Billie were spotted out on a bowling date with friends in Los Angeles. Despite the pain Billie must have been feeling at the time, it was so great to see her out and surrounded by people who love her, especially Taylor.

Sadly it seems that Taylor won’t be returning for a third season of Scream Queens, if the show is renewed, because his character was killed in the season two finale. But, who knows! Maybe Ryan Murphy could create some nice flashback scenes so that Billie and Taylor can continue working together on the show. Fingers crossed!

