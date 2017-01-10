Tarek El Moussa Feels Like The ‘Luckiest Man Alive’ After Split From Wife Christina

Courtesy of Instagram

‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El Moussa is literally dancing with joy after filing for divorce from estranged wife Christina Jan. 9. Keep reading for why he says he is now the ‘luckiest man alive.’

It looks like Tarek El Moussa, 35, is the happiest guy on the planet now that he’s filed for divorce from estranged wife Christina, 33. The Flip or Flop star posted an adorable video to his Instagram holding their precious kids Taylor, six, and Brayden, one, while doing an adorable dance. Earlier in the day it was revealed that he was the one to officially pull the plug on their marriage, and coming home and playing with his children gave him the biggest rush of joy.

“#Dancing with the #stars… No #dancing with my #stars!! Nothing like coming #home to these two .#luckiest man #alive❤️❤️❤️@christinaelmoussa” he captioned the video set to Maroon 5’s “Don’t Wanna Know.” Aww, it looks like the split isn’t a bitter one if he gave out loving heart emojis to his soon to be ex. They did create two adorable children together and have said that they will happily co-parent, so it looks like they really are keeping things amicable for the sake of their kids’ happiness.

Christina for her part seems fine with moving on as long as their children are happy. Shortly after New Year’s, she posted a photo collage of her kids and included Tarek being a loving dad in several of the pics. She captioned the touching tribute, “2016 has been a crazy year of highs and lows. A lot of things have changed but one thing will always remain a constant in my life and that is the love I have for our children…their genuine happy spirit is always the light at the end of the tunnel.❤. May 2017 be a start to a fabulous year ahead and bring happiness, peace, joy and new adventures to you all.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tarek or Christina will ever land another reality show?

