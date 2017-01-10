Tarek El Moussa Adjusting To Single Life After Divorce Becomes Official: Is He OK?

FameFlyNet/Courtesy of Instagram

Now that Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s divorce is official, it’s time for them to move on with their lives. However, can they get past their tumultuous split? HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned how Tarek is doing in the wake of their failed marriage. And, we have more insight on the May 2016 incident at the couple’s home where a gun was said to be involved.

Tarek, 35, and Christina El Moussa‘s [33], divorce became official when he filed for legal separation from his wife of seven years, Jan 9. Now, HollywoodLife.com has the scoop on how he’s handling everything since their rocky split. “I saw Tarek recently and he was doing just fine and looked happy,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He was his usual talkative self and is adjusting to life without Christina.” In fact, “He’s looking to move on in 2017 on his own terms and has accepted that Christina has been dating Gary Anderson [57].” Whoa!

Gary is the El Moussa family’s contractor, who’s apparently appeared on their hit HGTV show, Flip or Flop. Christina was reported to be romantically involved with him in the wake of her separation with Tarek back in Dec. 2016. But, there’s more…

As for how Tarek and Christina are doing now — “They are working together to raise the kids — Brayden, 1, and Taylor, 6 — but Christina went out of town for the New Year. There was a lot of drama over their split, because of the incident with the gun and the circumstances where the police had to be involved.”

Although there was an altercation that got pretty outrageous at the couple’s CA home back in May 2016, “the truth is, that Tarek always carries a concealed weapon on him, however, he is a stable person and does not represent a danger to himself or anyone else for that matter,” our source said.

The altercation that occurred at the El Moussa home back in May 2016 reportedly involved a gun, and police needed to step in. Authorities visited their Orange County home due to a “call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun,” who happened to be Tarek, as reported by TMZ. Tarek reportedly took a gun out of a safe and frantically ran out of the back door, and Christina allegedly followed him in a panic. However, Tarek supposedly told police that he just went to “blow off some steam” and only brought the gun along to protect himself from mountain lions and rattlesnakes.

On Dec. 12, the Flip or Flop stars announced they would be separating to reevaluate their marriage, after news of the incident broke. The couple did mention the May 2016 altercation in a joint statement, however, there was no word of a gun. “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the pair said in the statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.” The former couple also revealed that they will continue to work together to co-parent their two children. Tarek and Christina have reportedly been separated since the altercation (not legally).

The El Moussa’s reportedly sought counseling to attempt to repair their relationship, nonetheless, that obviously did not work out. Tarek’s lawyer revealed to PEOPLE, Jan. 10, 2017, that he had filed for legal separation from Christina. Multiple reports claimed that inappropriate texting caused the demise of their marriage during the May 2016 incident. But, “there was never any infidelity in the marriage,” sources told the site.

Tarek and Christina wed in 2009, and became HGTV’s power couple with their popular show, Flip or Flop. It is unclear what will happen with the future of the show at this time.

