Casey Affleck Vs Sylvester Stallone: The Fight Between Stars You Didn’t See At The Globes

Yikes! It was a big night at the Golden Globes for Casey Affleck and Sylvester Stallone, but there was tension brewing between them after a seating mix-up.

This is so awkward. The Golden Globes got off to a rough start for Sylvester Stallone, 70, and his wife Jennifer Flavin, 48, on Jan. 8. when they entered the ballroom for the ceremony. The Rocky star had been looking forward to watching his three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet as the Miss Golden Globes. The couple approached their table only to find one seat left! Casey Affleck, 41, Matt Damon, 46, and director Kenneth Lonergan, 54, were all at the table for their work on the acclaimed film Manchester By The Sea.

Apparently, Sly and Jennifer were rather upset that neither Casey, Matt, nor anyone else at the table made any attempt to make room for the couple several sources reported to People. “There weren’t enough seats and so there was confusion, but it wasn’t personal against him,” a source told the mag. So there wasn’t any Mean Girls “you can’t sit with us” vibes coming from the Manchester crowd. There was just “confusion” over the lack of chairs. Wait, it got even more uncomfortable!

Allegedly Sly and his wife went and watched the entire awards show backstage and refused to return to the table when another chair was brought over. Whoa! Casey ran into Sly backstage after his win for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture in Manchester By The Sea. He tried to apologize to the Rocky legend, but apparently Sly was not having it multiple sources told People. Okay that seems harsh.

“The story you refer to is an interesting rumor – but a rumor nonetheless. Sylvester Stallone had a wonderful evening attending and presenting at the Golden Globes and celebrating with his family and friends,” Sly’s rep told People. We certainly hope he and his wife enjoyed their moment as proud parents and there’s no hard feelings towards the Manchester group. Hopefully everyone can put this unfortunate mix-up behind them and enjoy awards season!

