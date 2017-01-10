Simone Biles & Aly Raisman Pose For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue

Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are stripping down and turning up the heat in the annual ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Edition — and you can get a sneak peek of the sultry shoot right here! Are you loving their bikini looks as much as we are?

The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is totally heating up as two of the hottest athletes around, Simone Biles, 19, and Aly Raisman, 22, stripped down to sexy bikinis in a seriously hot teaser for the highly-anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017.

The members of the Fab Five are having quite the year after taking home the gold in Rio…and it keeps getting better! Their amazing looks are totally worthy of a perfect 10 in our book and after seeing this sneak peek we can’t wait to see who else is included in the annual issue.

Both Simone and Aly suited up in black bikinis and I love the way the looks put their toned bodies on display — they are in tip-top shape. The Olympic Gold Medalists are making their debut in the annual issue and were lensed by photog James Macari at the World Champions Center, North Houston Skate Park, and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden in Houston — and that’s not all!

To go along with the sexy issue, the magazine is launching “VIBES,” a two-day music, food and culture festival in Houston from Feb. 17-Feb. 18, where attendees will be able to take in live performances from artists Diplo and Miguel while catching appearances from models of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class 2017 and feasting on food curated by esteemed chef Chris Shepherd — how cool is that?!

What do you think of Simone and Aly’s shoot? Who are you hoping to see on the cover of the annual issue? Check out this teaser above and let us know!

