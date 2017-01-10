Is it really possible that there are two Ryans that are THIS good looking in Hollywood?! Both Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds’ careers and personal lives are hotter than ever these days, and we’re putting your knowledge of the guys to the test. Can you tell the Ryans apart?! Take our quiz and find out!

Ryan Gosling, 36, and Ryan Reynolds, 40, went head-to-head at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8 in the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy category for their roles in La La Land and Deadpool, respectively. It was the former who came out on top, ultimately taking home the award, but Reynolds still had everyone talking after the winner was announced — for making out with Andrew Garfield as the Gos headed to the stage!

In his speech, Ryan G. had women everywhere swooning when he gushed over his partner, Eva Mendes, 42, and their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, while accepting the honor. But don’t think Ryan R. didn’t also cause an ovary explosion — viewers could not get enough of his perfect red carpet chemistry with wife, Blake Lively.

The Ryans have both had incredible, longstanding careers, and have started their adorable families over the last 2-3 years, so there’s a lot of similarities between them (let’s not forget that they’re both SUPER hot!) But there’s a lot that can distinguish the two guys, as well…and we want to see if you know the difference. Answer the questions above to see if you’re an expert on these hotties…or if you’re just too enamored by their good looks and charm to remember the little details.

Make sure you let us know your results in the comments section below!

HollywoodLifers, how well did you know the difference between the two Ryans? Which guy do you prefer?