Ryan Gosling Performing At 2017 Oscars: He’s ‘Totally Game’ To Sing ‘La La Land’ Songs

After winning a Golden Globe for his role in ‘La La Land’, Ryan Gosling is on fire, and he’s sure to snag an Oscars nomination. So is he going to perform live at the 2017 Academy Awards? HollywoodLife.com has learned the truth!

There’s nothing Ryan Gosling, 36, can’t do, and as the world awaits the 2017 Oscars nominations, a source tells HollywoodLife.com that Ryan is right there with us!

“Ryan would be very happy with any sort of nomination during the Academy Awards,” the insider reveals, “And if the songs are honored from the film, he would be totally game to perform the song on the Oscars stage.” How amazing would that be?!

“He thinks it would be lots of fun,” the source adds. We’d love for him to recreate the piano scene (like Jimmy Fallon did at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, but more serious)!

Ryan brought tears to our eyes during his emotional acceptance speech at the Globes, thanking his daughters and wife Eva Mendes. “You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people,” he said, “And there’s just no time to thank everyone I just would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.”

“If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you,” he added. “To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you.” BRB crying forever.

