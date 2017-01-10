RodeoHouston 2017: Fifth Harmony, Chainsmokers, Luke Bryan & More — See Full Lineup

The full lineup for RodeoHouston’s 2017 concerts are here — and fans of multiple genres of music will be interested! The event will feature pop acts like Fifth Harmony and Meghan Trainor, as well as country singers like Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt, and even EDM duo The Chainsmokers. Check out all the acts performing here!
The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo will be going down from March 7-26, and organizers are continuing to make sure the epic event is about more than just horses. While the Rodeo in the afternoon and early evening, the entertainment continues every single night with help from some of the biggest musicians in the game. Here’s the lineup for 2017:
March 7: Aaron Watson
March 8: Old Dominion
March 9: Chris Stapleton
March 10: Alicia Keys
March 11: Alan Jackson
March 12: The Chainsmokers
March 13: Sam Hunt
March 14: Meghan Trainor
March 15: Thomas Rhett
March 16: Luke Bryan
March 17: Fifth Harmony
March 18: Willie Nelson
March 19: Banda El Recodo
March 19: Siggno
March 20: Florida Georgia Line
March 21: ZZ Top
March 22: Chris Young
March 23: Blink 182
March 24: Dierks Bentley
March 25: Brad Paisley
March 26: Zac Brown Band
Along with this main stage, there’s several other smaller stages that will feature additional entertainment, although those performers have yet to be confirmed. Tickets for the rodeo concerts go on sale on Jan. 14 at 10:00 a.m. and you can get more information at rodeohouston.com
The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo started back in 1932, and does so much more than just provide entertainment to rodeo and music fans — the event also raises money for youth, education and agricultural practices. More than $430 million has been raised for children in Texas so far, and with this superstar lineup for 2017, we can imagine plenty of people will be happy to contribute thousands more this year.
