RodeoHouston 2017: Fifth Harmony, Chainsmokers, Luke Bryan & More — See Full Lineup

The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo will be going down from March 7-26, and organizers are continuing to make sure the epic event is about more than just horses. While the Rodeo in the afternoon and early evening, the entertainment continues every single night with help from some of the biggest musicians in the game. Here’s the lineup for 2017:

March 7: Aaron Watson

March 8: Old Dominion

March 9: Chris Stapleton

March 10: Alicia Keys

March 11: Alan Jackson

March 12: The Chainsmokers

March 13: Sam Hunt

March 14: Meghan Trainor

March 15: Thomas Rhett

March 16: Luke Bryan

March 17: Fifth Harmony

March 18: Willie Nelson

March 19: Banda El Recodo

March 19: Siggno

March 20: Florida Georgia Line

March 21: ZZ Top

March 22: Chris Young

March 23: Blink 182

March 24: Dierks Bentley

March 25: Brad Paisley

March 26: Zac Brown Band

Along with this main stage, there’s several other smaller stages that will feature additional entertainment, although those performers have yet to be confirmed. Tickets for the rodeo concerts go on sale on Jan. 14 at 10:00 a.m. and you can get more information at rodeohouston.com

The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo started back in 1932, and does so much more than just provide entertainment to rodeo and music fans — the event also raises money for youth, education and agricultural practices. More than $430 million has been raised for children in Texas so far, and with this superstar lineup for 2017, we can imagine plenty of people will be happy to contribute thousands more this year.

