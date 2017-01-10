‘RHOBH’ Recap: Lisa Rinna & Kim Richards Go Head-To-Head During Game Night

Courtesy of Bravo

When will these ladies ever learn? Game nights on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ never end well, and the Jan. 10 episode was no different. Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards reunited and their feud was quickly reignited! To read our recap, click below.

There may have been eight or nine ladies at Kyle‘s game night on the Jan. 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but all eyes were on Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards, as they came face-to-face for the first time in months. And as any diehard RHOBH fan knows, they basically hate each other.

Things were surprisingly cordial when Lisa Rinna first arrived. Somehow, she and Kim were seated across from each other during dinner (we see you, producers). And when Lisa sat down, she congratulated Kim on her daughter’s pregnancy. It was nice and totally unexpected. But after a few intense rounds of gameplay, things quickly went south.

The drama started when Dorit felt the need to bring up #Pantygate. (Wasn’t that so two weeks ago?) And while doing so, she threw Kyle under the bus for allegedly putting words in Erika‘s mouth. Kyle denied doing so, but just barely. Dorit wouldn’t stop talking, and Eileen made note of this when the conversation turned to their “situation,” regarding whether or not the deaths in Eileen and Lisa Rinna’s families may have led to their feuds with Lisa Vanderpump last season. And it was then that Kim Richards felt the need to chime in, telling Lisa Rinna and Eileen that they “encourage each other” to start arguments. They disagreed, and then Kim went after Rinna, saying she needs to stop using excuses for starting fights. Obviously, Kim wasn’t paying attention because the whole point of the argument was that Lisa Rinna was trying to say she DOESN’T use excuses like deaths for fights. (Duh, Kim.) When Kim pushed Lisa Rinna’s buttons some more, she fired back saying, “let’s talk about your arrest.” (Burn!) Vanderpump, Kyle and a few others called Rinna out for being out of line, and then she apologized. Lisa Rinna told Kim that she was sincerely sorry for attacking her over the past two years. Kim accepted her apology, and then the night was over.

