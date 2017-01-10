President Obama Tears Up Gushing About Michelle, Malia & Sasha During Farewell Speech

Courtesy of CNN

It’s nearly time for us to say goodbye to President Barack Obama, but of course he couldn’t go out without a bang! After giving his inspirational Jan. 10 farewell speech, he let the tears flow thanking Michelle for her support. See for yourself, here!

We’re basically in tears after hearing President Barack Obama’s farewell speech on Jan. 10. Our fearless leader took the stage in Chicago in front of thousands of fans to inspire and empower us one last time before Donald Trump, 70, takes over his position, and he definitely proved that hope isn’t dead. However, it was when he thanks Michelle Obama that we really lost it.

President Obama tears up while talking about Michelle Obama "You've made me proud, you've made the country proud" pic.twitter.com/Qx21LnoRQb — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 11, 2017

“Michelle LeBon Robinson, girl of the south side,” he began as fans screamed their heads off. “For the past twenty five years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for. And you made it your own, with grace and would grant and with style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. So you have made me proud and you have made the country proud.” How could we not sob?!

He also shouted out his amazing daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama. “Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become too amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful. But more unfortunately for more, kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion,” he said. “Endure the burden of years you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”

The president’s goodbye was an unprecedented event. Usually, leaders make their final address from the Oval Office at the White House, but Obama decided to take it back to where it all began, and where he made his 2008 and 2012 victory speeches: his hometown of Chicago. Supporters waited in line for hours on Jan. 7 to get tickets to the iconic speech, which of course sold out very quickly. What a legend!

This is the final event for Obama, who has been getting ready to make his exit all week. On Jan. 6, he and the first lady hosted an epic fiesta at the White House and welcomed the likes of Chance The Rapper, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Meryl Streep, George and Amal Clooney, and so many more stars. We will definitely miss the Commander-In-Chief, but at least we have so many amazing, inspiring quotes to remember him by and keep us strong.

