President Obama Begs Citizens To ‘Fight Against Intolerance’ Of Donald Trump

REX/Shutterstock

What a speech! President Barack Obama gave his farewell message to America Jan. 10, and while he didn’t directly go after PEOTUS Donald Trump by name, he took some subtle swipes at the bullying billionaire. Keep reading for what he had to say!

President Barack Obama, 55, is way too classy a guy to openly diss President-Elect Donald Trump, 70, in his farewell speech to the nation Jan. 10. But that didn’t stop him from getting in some clear digs that were aimed at the tycoon turned politician. From Donald’s plans to dismantle the affordable care to his weird love and respect for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, 64, Obama doled out just the right amount of shade.

“The fight against extremism and intolerance and sectarianism are of a piece with the fight against authoritarianism and nationalist aggression. If the scope of freedom and respect for the rule of law shrinks around the world, the likelihood of war within and between nations increases, and our own freedoms will eventually be threatened,” Obama warned. “So let’s be vigilant, but not afraid”

As for Donald’s bromance with Vladimir, the president said that he’s nothing but a big bully by annexing the Crimea and threatening to invade the Ukraine. “Rivals like Russia or China cannot match our influence around the world – unless we give up what we stand for, and turn ourselves into just another big country that bullies smaller neighbors.” Oh snap!

“We must guard against a weakening of the values that make us who we are.” —@POTUS #ObamaFarewell https://t.co/pRwmeNAWmg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 11, 2017

Donald and the Republican controlled Congress have vowed to dismantle Obama’s Affordable Care Act, even though they have nothing to replace it with. To that point the president was crystal clear, saying “If anyone can put together a plan that is demonstrably better than the improvements we’ve made to our health care system – that covers as many people at less cost – I will publicly support it.” Amen to that!

The billionaire and his new EPA chief both don’t think climate change is real, but Obama made sure to outline how much he’s done to protect the planet. “Take the challenge of climate change. In just eight years, we’ve halved our dependence on foreign oil, doubled our renewable energy, and led the world to an agreement that has the promise to save this planet. But without bolder action, our children won’t have time to debate the existence of climate change; they’ll be busy dealing with its effects.” The president also reminded us “that science and reason matter,” when it comes to climate change skeptics like Donald and his new administration.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of President Obama’s speech? Did you like the subtle disses about Donald?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.