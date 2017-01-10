RHOA Star’s Model Daughter Mercilessly Bullied Over ‘Too Black’ Baby Bump

Courtesy of Instagram

This is actually ridiculous. ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star’s daughter, Porsche Thomas, was shamed on social media for her baby bump being ‘too black.’ Seriously?

Porsche Thomas shared a gorgeous Instagram of herself lounging in the sun in a bikini, with her pregnant belly on display on Jan. 2, 2017, just a week before giving birth to twins. Yet, despite her relaxing, stunning photo, showing the glowing beauty of pregnancy, Porsche was body-shamed and bullied, with trolls calling her bulging belly ‘too black.’ Have you ever heard anything more outrageous?

“Her stomach looks nasty,” one person wrote. “No disrespect but why her stomach so black?” wrote another. The model, who gave birth to two healthy, gorgeous babies named August and Berlin on Jan. 7, has since responded to haters.

“While some of y’all been in my comments criticizing the blackness that is my belly and me during what shoulda been your holiday cheer, I been over here enjoying life, growing tiny humans, performing miracles and hopefully getting even blacker #justsaying #melaninpoppin #twins#babybump #noairbrushneeded #love and be #loved,” Porsche wrote. The caption accompanied a photo of her in another bathing suit, showing off her big belly with no shame, whatsoever! Go girl!

These are Porsche’s first children with husband, Till H. Gross, who is a motivational speaker. The couple married last March, and proud dad, Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Peter Thomas, shared photos of the day. “How beautiful is my baby girl and her husband,” he wrote on Instagram. “I wish them the best life has to offer.”

While he is currently in the midst of a divorce from RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, the birth of his grandchildren is sure to be an exciting moment!

Well, we are certainly glad that Porsche didn’t let the haters bring her down and send she and her hubs big congratulations on the birth of their twins! HollywoodLifers, what do you think about this social media trolls commenting on Porsche’s pregnant belly?

