Orien Green Arrested: Ex-NBA Player Busted For Rubbing Sleeping Woman’s Butt

Courtesy of TMZ

Oh, ew. Ex-NBA star Orien Greene was arrested in Florida on Jan. 9 after sneaking into two houses and allegedly rubbing a woman’s butt while she slept. Get all of the details right here!

Orien Greene, 34, formerly of the Boston Celtics, allegedly entered the homes of two women in Pembroke Pines, FL, in the early morning, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. Officials say he went into the master bedroom of the first home, where a woman, 56, was sleeping, but he didn’t do anything. Still, how creepy is that?

It gets worse. Green then allegedly went to another house across the street, where he encountered a 40-year-old woman sleeping. He then allegedly kissed the sleeping woman on the neck and “rubbed her butt”, according to TMZ. Classy!

Obviously, the woman woke up, the site reports, and when she yelled at the ex-NBA player, he allegedly fled to his girlfriend’s house in the same neighborhood. Police then found him and he was booked for felony burglary and misdemeanor battery. He is being held on $30,000 bond, according to a local news station, and you can see his mugshot above. He is set to appear in bond court tomorrow, Jan. 11.

Greene was drafted in 2005 to the Boston Celtics after attending the University of Florida, but he was eventually suspended and waived from the team. He then signed with the Indiana Pacers and went on to play for international teams. He currently plays for Guaros de Lara of the Venezuelan LPB after signing with them on Dec. 31.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the circumstances surrounding Orien’s arrest? Tell us if you’re shocked by this!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.