Jordan Hankins: Northwestern Star Basketball Player, 19, Found Dead In Dorm Room

This is so sad. Jordan Hankins, a student at Northwestern University who played for the school’s basketball team, was found dead in her dorm room on Jan. 9 after having committed suicide, according to a Jan. 10 report. Get all of the heartbreaking details right here.

Jordan Hankins was found to have hanged herself in her dorm at the Foster Walker complex located in Evanston, IL at just 19 years old, a rep for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed to TMZ. She was a sophomore in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences.

“We are heartbroken and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jordan Hankins. Our love and thoughts are with her family, teammates and friends,” Jim Phillips, vice president for athletics and recreation at the school, said in a statement. “Jordan made a dramatic impact on our Wildcats community.”

Jordan’s head coach, Joe McKeown, also said that she was a “remarkably dynamic young woman”.

“This is a devastating loss for our basketball family,” the coach added. “She brought an unwavering intensity and commitment to everything in her life. We will miss her enormously.” The Northwestern women’s basketball team has since cancelled a game they were scheduled to play tomorrow.

Our hearts go out to Jordan and her loved ones. If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

