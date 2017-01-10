Nina Dobrev Debuts Short Bob Haircut — See Her Hair Makeover

Courtesy of Instagram, SplashNews

Nina Dobrev just said goodbye to her long, dark locks! The actress showed off a much shorter look for the new year with a textured bob haircut. Click ahead for all the details on Nina’s short hair makeover.

Nina Dobrev, 28, decided to make a major hair change ahead of the London premiere of her upcoming film XXX: Return of Xander Cage on Jan. 10 with a bob haircut. Sporting well below the shoulder-length hair as recently as the Jan. 8 Golden Globes, Nina’s short hair came as quite a shock — but we’re kind of obsessed.

Nina, of course, turned to her (and bestie Julianne Hough‘s) go-to hairstylist Riawna Capri to give her the bob cut. Riawna kept the style modern by giving Nina an angled cut that’s slightly shorter in the back with the longest point of her hair just about grazing her shoulders at the front.

Wearing a strapless Zac Posen dress to the premiere to show off just how short she’d gone with her hair, Riawna and Nina decided on a fresh and modern style to match her cut. Adding a deep side part to Nina’s hair, Riawna styled the bob with lots of texture and tousled waves.

To complete her gorgeous look, makeup artist Adam Breuchaud gave Nina neutral, bronzed makeup. Keeping her skin clean and brows bold and defined, Adam added a brown smokey eye and matte pinky-nude lip as the finishing touch to Nina’s chic new style.

