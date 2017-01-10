Nicki Minaj Worried About Meek Mill After Split: He’s Spiraling Out Of Control

The drama surrounding Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s shock split rages on. As Meek publicly morns the break-up on social media, Nicki’s leaning on her buddy Drake, amid fears her ex is spiraling out of control. HollywoodLife.com has the 411!

They may no longer be a couple, but that doesn’t mean Nicki Minaj has stopped worrying, and caring, about now-ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill. The 29-year-old rapper has been turning to Twitter and Instagram following their split — embarking on a social media tear and posting a series of belligerent videos and cryptic messages. Which, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, is causing Nicki to worry about his state of mind.

“Nicki’s really worried about Meek because since the split he’s been doing nothing but turning up and partying in the club with his boys, and posting these belligerent videos on social media,” the source says. “Meek isn’t even a drinker like that and Nicki fears that if he keeps this up he’s going to do something stupid.”

Meanwhile, as Nicki’s fears grow, she’s been turning to Drake, who is proving to be an absolute rock for his close buddy. “Nicki’s still very emotional during this break-up,” continues the source says. “She’s been with Meek through hell and back and still loves him but right now Drake is the only man who she trusts and finds comfort in.”

Minaj and Mill dated for a year before splitting back in Dec., following an “explosive fight” in Turks & Caicos, where the couple went to celebrate Nicki’s 34th birthday. Minaj confirmed the breakup earlier this month, via social media, “To confirm, yes I am single,” she Tweeted. “Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

